Rumor Central: Mets willing to absorb salary in deadline deals?

The New York Mets are willing to include cash in deadline deals, and that could facilitate a trade for veteran players such as outfielder Jay Bruce, reports veteran writer Ken Rosenthal.

Citing “sources with knowledge of the team’s thinking,” Rosenthal said the Mets are open to offering financial relief in order to secure better prospects.

The 30-year-old Bruce will be a free agent after the season, but still is owed more than $5 million for the rest of 2017. Bruce is hitting .267 with 24 homers and could be attractive to teams looking to add a power bat.

Rosenthal adds the Mets also would be willing to absorb a $2 million buyout on infielder Asdrubal Cabrera if that would facilitate a deal.

The Mets (41-50) have lost three straight games to fall 11 1/2 games off the pace in the race for the second National League wild card.

- Doug Mittler