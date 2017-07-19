Rumor Central: Dodgers 'interested in pairing' Britton and Jansen

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing the possibility of adding Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton before the trade deadline, with sources telling ESPN's Jerry Crasnick the team has "interest in pairing Britton with closer Kenley Jansen as half of a two-headed bullpen monster."

Is it a realistic possibility? The Orioles are sinking fast in the AL East at 43-49, but owner Peter Angelos would have to give the OK to general manager Dan Duquette before any deal for the 29-year-old left-hander is struck.

"[Britton is] a very intriguing name," one National League GM told Cransnick, "but I think the odds of Angelos selling are very low."

When asked by ESPN.com, Duquette did not commit either way about possibly trading Britton, who finished fourth in Cy Young voting last year after he posted a 0.54 ERA with 47 saves.

"The way I look at it, you’re either trying to get better now or trying to get better later. Sometimes you can put them both together. Other times, you have to take a step back to take two steps forward," Duqette said. "The important thing is to get Zach back pitching at the level he’s established for himself."

Britton just came off the DL after missing two months with a left forearm strain. In 14 appearances this season, the two-time All-Star has compiled a 1.80 ERA with five saves and 11 strikeouts.

--Isaac Chipps