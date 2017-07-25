Rumor Central: Soft market for Jay Bruce

Jay Bruce is putting up solid numbers for the New York Mets, but the veteran right fielder has yet to generate “significant interest” in trade talks, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

The 30-year-old Bruce leads the Mets with 25 homers and is second behind All-Star Michael Conforto with an .851 OPS. But Bruce is still owed about $5 million for the rest of the season and his value has been impacted by a relatively soft market for corner outfielders.

The Mets reportedly are willing to absorb salary on deadline deals for veteran players in order to garner better prospects, but it remains to be seen if that will matter with Bruce. If Bruce stays, the Mets could make him a qualifying offer after the season and receive draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.

While the Mets are still searching for takers on Bruce, Carig says at least a “half dozen” teams have expressed interest in closer Addison Reed. The Brewers, Dodgers and Red Sox are among the teams previously linked to the reliever.

