Rumor Central: Rockies kicking the tires on Jonathan Lucroy?

The Colorado Rockies, apparently looking for a catching upgrade for the stretch run, are interested in the Rangers’ Jonathan Lucroy, reports MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

Harding cautions “there was no indication that this interest has produced extensive trade talks.”

Tony Wolters has made the majority of starts behind the plate in Colorado and is hitting just .255 with a .306 slugging percentage. Wolters has recently been splitting time with Ryan Hanigan (.264 BA/.361 SLG).

Lucroy has a .241/.295/.339 slash line this season, and his trade value would be substantially less than last July, when the Rangers sent a boatload of prominent prospects to the Brewers as part of a deal for the two-time All-Star. The 31-year-old is in the final year of a six-year contract that will pay him $5.25 million this season.

The Rangers, like the Rockies in the National League, are wild-card contenders in the AL. Texas would likely hand the catching duties to Robinson Chirinos if Lucroy is traded.

Harding says the Braves’ Kurt Suzuki and the Tigers’ Alex Avila are other catchers on Colorado’s radar. The Rockies reportedly are looking for relief help as well.

