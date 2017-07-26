Rumor Central: Cubs check in on Rene Rivera?

The Chicago Cubs are among the teams that have called the New York Mets about catcher Rene Rivera, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The 33-year-old Rivera, a free agent after the season, owns a .245/.291/.395 slash line with six homers and 20 RBIs in 46 games this season.

The Cubs are believed to be in the market for a veteran catcher behind Willson Contreras following the messy departure of Miguel Montero earlier this month.

Rivera is among a host of veterans being shopped by the Mets in advance of this Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, a list that includes -- among others -- reliever Addison Reed, outfielders Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera.

-- Doug Mittler