          Rumor Central: Cubs check in on Rene Rivera?

          Rene Rivera has spent the last two seasons with the Mets and is hitting .245 in 46 games in 2017. Dave Reginek/Getty Images
          10:34 AM ET
          The Chicago Cubs are among the teams that have called the New York Mets about catcher Rene Rivera, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

          The 33-year-old Rivera, a free agent after the season, owns a .245/.291/.395 slash line with six homers and 20 RBIs in 46 games this season.

          The Cubs are believed to be in the market for a veteran catcher behind Willson Contreras following the messy departure of Miguel Montero earlier this month.

          Rivera is among a host of veterans being shopped by the Mets in advance of this Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, a list that includes -- among others -- reliever Addison Reed, outfielders Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera.

          -- Doug Mittler

