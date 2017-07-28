Rumor Central: Mike Napoli drawing interest?

Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli is starting to generate interest on the trade market, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

The 35-year-old is slashing .207/.287/.466 with 22 home runs and 47 RBIs in 85 games this season. Napoli had a monster year for the Cleveland Indians in 2017, posting a .239/.335/.465 slash line while recording career-highs in home runs (34) and RBIs (101) over 150 games.

Napoli has a 1.000 OPS so far this July, but Passan notes that the 12-year veteran's bat is only "part of his appeal" -- he also has a reputation as a good clubhouse guy.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels praised Napoli's "intangibles" at the slugger's introductory news conference with the Rangers this winter. Indians manager Terry Francona offered a similar sentiment last August, telling Cleveland.com that Napoli "had an effect on everybody in that clubhouse."

An All-Star during his first career stint with the Rangers in 2012, Napoli signed a one-year, $8.5 million free-agent deal with the Texas this past offseason. His contract includes an $11 million team option, or $2.5 million buyout, for 2018.

