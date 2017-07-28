Rumor Central: Red Sox won't make 'big trade' for starting pitcher

After the Boston Red Sox placed left-hander David Price on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to the return of tightness in his elbow, speculation ensued that the Red Sox could pursue another starting pitcher before Monday's trade deadline.

General manager Dave Dombrowski and manager John Farrell spoke about the situation during Friday afternoon's media availability. Dombrowski admitted the Red Sox are still in an "evaluation stage," but stated that they expect Price to pitch again this season and they don't expect to make a "big trade" for a starter.

That likely rules out names such as Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray and Justin Verlander, but a smaller deal could still be on the table. As ESPN's Scott Lauber pointed out, the "diminished farm system doesn't leave Boston well-positioned to jump into derby for Gray or other top available starters."

Buster Olney named St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn and Minnesota Twins left-hander Jaime Garcia as possible options for Boston. For the time being, right-hander Doug Fister is expected to take Price's spot in the rotation.

