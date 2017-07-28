Rumor Central: Alex Avila, Jonathan Lucroy not priorities for Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs are still looking for a veteran backstop, but Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila is not at the top of Chicago's wish list, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Avila is hitting .276/.398/.481 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 75 games this season. While the 30-year-old remains on the Cubs' list ahead of Monday's trade deadline, the team prefers a "defense-first type" catcher, reports Rosenthal.

“We have a lot of hooks in the water right now,” general manager Jed Hoyer told CSN Chicago on Tuesday. “But whether or not something happens soon, I’m not sure.”

The Cubs don’t have Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy near the top of their list either, sources told CSN Chicago's Patrick Mooney, because the two-time All-Star would likely prefer to play regularly.

-- John Wilmhoff