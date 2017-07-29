Rumor Central: Julio Teheran staying with Braves?

The Atlanta Braves were "very open" to trading right-hander Julio Teheran, but for now it appears as though the 26-year-old will be staying put.

Sources tell Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Braves will likely keep Teheran and not trade him before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

All along, the Braves have been looking to acquire long-term assets in any deal they negotiate.

"The perception of other teams is that the Braves would like to flip Teheran for prospects, but that in order to do so, Atlanta would need to acquire a comparable front-of-the-rotation starter," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote on July 16.

Teheran season-long struggles continued on Friday night. The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and lasted just 4 2/3 innings as the Braves lost 10-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 21 starts this season, Teheran is 7-9 with 5.09 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

-- Isaac Chipps