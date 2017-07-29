        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Julio Teheran staying with Braves?

          After some trade talk, It appears likely that Julio Teheran will be staying put in Atlanta for now. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          12:10 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Atlanta Braves were "very open" to trading right-hander Julio Teheran, but for now it appears as though the 26-year-old will be staying put.

          Rumor CentralSources tell Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Braves will likely keep Teheran and not trade him before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

          All along, the Braves have been looking to acquire long-term assets in any deal they negotiate.

          "The perception of other teams is that the Braves would like to flip Teheran for prospects, but that in order to do so, Atlanta would need to acquire a comparable front-of-the-rotation starter," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote on July 16.

          Teheran season-long struggles continued on Friday night. The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and lasted just 4 2/3 innings as the Braves lost 10-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

          In 21 starts this season, Teheran is 7-9 with 5.09 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

          -- Isaac Chipps

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.