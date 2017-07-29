Rumor Central: Multiple teams interested in Straily

While it's unclear whether or not Miami Marlins starting pitcher Dan Straily will be traded before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, one thing certainly is clear -- teams are definitely interested in acquiring the 28-year-old.

According to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees are among the teams interested in trading for Straily.

While there are several suitors, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro also notes that the "asking price for Straily is high" and the right-hander is naturally in "high demand."

The Straily trade talks have taken multiple turns. Last week, Marlins GM Mike Hill reportedly said he had no intention of trading the six-year veteran.

However, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Friday that the Marlins are open to trading Straily in the "right deal."

In 21 starts this season, Straily is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

--Isaac Chipps