Trade Deadline Daily: Yankees not investing in Yonder solution

There's a chance that first baseman Yonder Alonso could end up wearing pinstripes, but according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, that would only be to facilitate a trade for Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray.

The New York Yankees are focused on pitching, Crasnick reports, and with Chase Headley slashing .317/.364/.415 in July, production at first base is not a major issue for the Bronx Bombers right now.

Although the Yankees are in the Gray market, they are also prepared to move in a different direction if the A's asking price doesn't come down.

-- Isaac Chipps