        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Trade Deadline Daily: Yankees not investing in Yonder solution

          Yonder Alonso could end up on the Yankees, but it would only be in a deal that brought in ace Sonny Gray too. David Richard/USA Today Sports
          1:49 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          There's a chance that first baseman Yonder Alonso could end up wearing pinstripes, but according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, that would only be to facilitate a trade for Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray.

          Rumor CentralThe New York Yankees are focused on pitching, Crasnick reports, and with Chase Headley slashing .317/.364/.415 in July, production at first base is not a major issue for the Bronx Bombers right now.

          Although the Yankees are in the Gray market, they are also prepared to move in a different direction if the A's asking price doesn't come down.

          For more of what our writers are hearing, check out MLB Trade Deadline Daily.

          -- Isaac Chipps

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.