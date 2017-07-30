Rumor Central: Brewers reluctant to part with Lewis Brinson in Sonny Gray trade talks?

It appears the Milwaukee Brewers' interest in Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray has certain limitations.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, trade talks between the teams have lost steam because Milwaukee refuses to part with top prospect Lewis Brinson in any deal for the Oakland right-hander.

Brinson, acquired by the Brewers a year ago in the trade that sent Jonathan Lucroy to the Texas Rangers, made his major league debut last month but hit just .097 with 13 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. Milwaukee sent the 23-year-old outfielder down for more seasoning before recalling him on July 26. Brinson has since hit his first two career home runs, raising his overall slash line to .128/.244/.333 entering Saturday.

Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this season for the A's, but the 2015 All-Star has a 1.37 ERA to go along with 36 strikeouts across his last 39 1/3 innings. Oakland scratched the 27-year-old from his scheduled start on Sunday amid trade inquires. Gray is earning $3.575 million in the final year of his contract but is under team control through the 2019 season.

The Brewers aren't the only team to balk at Oakland's asking price for Gray. ESPN's Buster Olney and Jerry Crasnick reported that the A's demanded outfielder Clint Frazier and prized infield prospect Gleyber Torres in trade discussions with the New York Yankees.

