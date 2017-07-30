Rumor Central: Yu Darvish sweepstakes heating up?

The situation for trade candidate Yu Darvish has become a bit more interesting.

According to MLB.com's TR Sullivan, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on Darvish, but there appears to be "a third team interested that nobody was expecting."

Sullivan isn't sure who the third team would be. Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News thinks it could be the Cleveland Indians and notes that the Houston Astros have expressed interest in Darvish, but the Texas Rangers see a potential deal with the Astros as the most difficult trade to complete.

The Yankees "aren't really that involved" on Darvish, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told that the Chicago Cubs "aren't heavily involved" in talks for the right-hander, either.

According to Wilson, the Rangers told Darvish he could be dealt by Monday's trade deadline, but the team believes they have a chance to trade him and then re-sign him as a free agent in the upcoming offseason.

A four-time All-Star, Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 22 starts this year.

-- Alex Tekip