          Rumor Central: Boston Red Sox focused on Addison Reed?

          With the Mets as sellers, closer Addison Reed could be on the move at the trade deadline. Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports
          2:55 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          New York Mets closer Addison Reed is "a focus" for the Boston Red Sox, sources tell Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

          Rumor CentralReed has a 2.57 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 48 games this season and is 19-for-21 in save opportunities, but it seems unlikely that he'd take over the ninth-inning job in Boston given Craig Kimbrel's performance this season (1.24 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 80 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings entering Sunday).

          The Mets have reportedly considered the idea of a package deal including the right-hander.

          The 28-year-old Reed will be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

          -- Alex Tekip

