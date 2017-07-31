Rumor Central: White Sox seeking deals for pitchers approaching free agency?

The Chicago White Sox apparently aren't done dealing just yet.

The South Siders are "still seeking deals" for starters Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland, and newly-acquired reliever Tyler Clippard, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. All three are set to reach free agency at the end of the 2017 season.

Gonzalez, 33, is 5-9 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 16 starts this year, recording 57 strikeouts over 98 innings.

The 30-year-old Holland posts a 5-10 record with a 5.42 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 20 starts.

Clippard, acquired from the New York Yankees in exchange for Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle earlier this month, has a 4.87 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 46 total appearances this season. The 32-year-old also has eight holds and has recorded 47 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings.

-- Alex Tekip