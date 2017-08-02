Rumor Central: Freddie Freeman moving back to first base full-time for Braves?

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves is reportedly returning to his usual position on the infield.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced his decision to shift Freeman back over to first base on a full-time basis prior to Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The seven-year veteran had started 16 of the previous 23 games at third base since returning from a fractured wrist on July 4.

Freeman got the start at first base on Tuesday, with Matt Adams opening the game in left field before leaving after five innings because of dizziness. It was Adams' first start in the outfield since May 6, when he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The defensive shakeup coincided with the promotion of Atlanta's top infield prospect Ozzie Albies, whom Snitker reportedly expects to become the Braves' everyday second baseman moving forward, per David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Albies' presence seemingly leaves veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips without a position. The only other defensive experience away from second base that the 36-year-old possesses was 19 total innings at shortstop between 2005-07.

Danny Santana started Tuesday's game at third base, while Johan Camargo manned shortstop. The Braves recently demoted struggling Opening Day shortstop Dansby Swanson.

-- Nick Ostiller