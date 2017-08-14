Rumor Central: Is Mets' Curtis Granderson drawing trade interest?

New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson cleared revocable waivers earlier this month, meaning he is eligible to be traded to any team. But there have been conflicting reports as to the level of interest he is drawing from around the game.

Marc Carig of Newsday reported on Sunday that the 36-year-old veteran continues to generate minimal demand on the market. However, Mike Puma of the New York Post indicated that interest in Granderson had "picked up" as of Monday.

Granderson sported a .122/.175/.211 slash line with one home run and six RBIs on May 2, but has picked up his production in recent months. Since plummeting to rock bottom, he has elevated his numbers to .271/.392/.572 with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has been open about his willingness to move veterans like Granderson for prospects or salary relief. New York entered Monday at 53-62, 16.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East and 11 games out of a wild-card spot.

Granderson is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract. He is a lifetime .254/.340/.474 hitter with 310 career home runs.

-- Nick Ostiller