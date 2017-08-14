Rumor Central: Giants considering moving Matt Moore to bullpen?

San Francisco Giants left-hander Matt Moore has struggled mightily this season and his job security as a starter may be in jeopardy.

According to Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News, the Giants have considered moving Moore and his 5.71 ERA to the bullpen.

The 28-year-old owns a 3-12 record and 1.56 WHIP across 135 2/3 innings (24 starts) for San Francisco, possibly the result of a dip in his velocity this season. Moore has made just two relief appearances in his 131 big league games and they both came back in 2011 when he was a highly-touted prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Moore is making $7 million this year and is under team control through 2019. His contract includes a $9 million team option and a $10 million team option in each of the next two offseasons, respectively.

The Florida native did pitch well in his most recent start on Sunday, though, striking out nine Washington Nationals while allowing two runs over seven innings.

