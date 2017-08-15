Rumor Central: Mariners trying to acquire Ervin Santana from Twins?

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly been eyeing Minnesota Twins right-hander Ervin Santana for some time, but the possibility of a deal has become less likely because of changes in the standings.

According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, talks between the two clubs are "on hold" now that the Twins have surpassed the Mariners in the American League wild-card race -- essentially transforming Minnesota into a buyer rather than a seller.

Seattle is in desperate need of starting pitching with James Paxton recently joining Felix Hernandez on the disabled list. Santana, 34, owns a 3.28 ERA across 24 starts for the Twins this season. He's due $13.5 million in 2018 with a club option for 2019 and a vesting option for 2020.

It's unclear if Minnesota has placed the 13-year veteran on revocable waivers this month, a necessary action for any trade to be consummated.

