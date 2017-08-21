Rumor Central: Interest in Asdrubal Cabrera picking up?

The New York Mets continued their late-summer housecleaning this past weekend by dealing outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Rene Rivera to the Chicago Cubs.

Will infielder Asdrubal Cabrera be the next veteran to go?

Marc Carig of Newsday reports interest in Cabrera “has picked up,” and the 31-year-old “could be moved in the right deal.” There has been speculation that the Mets are open to picking up Cabrera’s $8.5 million option that includes a $2 million buyout. Given the additional cost would be just $6.5 million, the Mets would appear to be looking for more than just a straight salary dump in any August trade.

Cabrera, who has a .261/.329/.393 slash line with nine homers, was the Mets’ Opening Day shortstop but has been used at second and third base since late June. That additional versatility could make him attractive to a playoff contender.

Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, Neil Walker and Jay Bruce are other veterans who have been traded away by the Mets since late July.

