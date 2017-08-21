Rumor Central: Justin Upton undecided about opting out of contract

Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hasn't yet made a decision regarding his future with the team.

The 29-year-old, who signed with Detroit prior to the 2016 season as a free agent, is under contract with the Tigers until 2021 and is owed $88.5 million over the four years remaining on his deal. However, Upton has the option to opt out of his contract at the end of the 2017 season.

Upton told MLB.com's Jason Beck that he hasn't really thought about his choice yet.

"I'll get home and spend time with my family and the playoffs will be going on and when it comes around to it, probably a week or two beforehand, at that point I'll start having conversations with my agent and my family," Upton said. "But I can't be more honest with you right now: I'm not worried about it. It's so far away, a couple months."

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the four-time All-Star has "no plans" to opt out of his contract right now.

Entering Monday, Upton leads the Tigers in batting average (.282), home runs (26), RBIs (90), OPS (.912) and hits (120). His 10 stolen bases are the second-most for Detroit this season, trailing second baseman Ian Kinsler's 12 swipes.

Upton told Beck that the Tigers' direction going forward could factor into his decision.

"Those conversations will be had," Upton said. "I think all the veterans in here want to know what direction we're going and the future of the organization. [General manager Al Avila's] got an open door, and I'm sure guys will try to figure out what's going on."

-- Alex Tekip