Rumor Central: Could Bob Geren be the next Mets manager?

Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren “may have a leg up” on a possible managerial vacancy with the New York Mets, reports Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

The Mets have yet to make a public announcement on the future of current skipper Terry Collins, although Cafardo says it “seems inevitable” that the two sides will part ways after seven seasons.

Cafardo says New York general manager Sandy Alderson has a “fondness” for Geren, who was bench coach of the Mets from 2012-15 before taking the same job with the Dodgers. When Geren interviewed for the Dodgers managerial vacancy two years ago, Alderson praised Geren for being "tuned into analytics," which counts a lot in the Mets' front office.

The 55-year-old Geren posted a 334-376 record as manager of the Oakland Athletics from 2007 until he was fired in June 2011.

The Mets went to the World Series under Collins in 2015 and earned a wild-card berth last year, but have stumbled to a 65-84 record in an injury-plagued 2017 season.

