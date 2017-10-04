        <
          Rumor Central: Justin Upton to enter free agency?

          Justin Upton will be one of the top outfielders on the market if he enters free agency. AP Photo/Chris Carlson
          8:55 AM ET
          While Justin Upton enjoyed his brief time with the Los Angeles Angels, the veteran outfielder might still dip his toe in the free-agent waters.

          Rumor CentralJon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reports it is "increasingly likely" that Upton will opt out of the $88.5 million and four years left on his contract.

          The 30-year-old Upton hit .245/.357/.531 in 27 games for the Angels after being acquired in an Aug. 31 salary-dump deal with the Detroit Tigers. Given the positive experience in Anaheim, Morosi says Upton "could leverage the opt-out into adding years and dollars onto his current agreement with the Angels."

          Upton set career highs with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .901 OPS for the Tigers and Angels. He would be one of the top hitters on a free-agent outfield market that includes, among others, J.D. Martinez and Lorenzo Cain.

          - Doug Mittler

