Rumor Central: Signing with Royals 'would be a dream come true' for Logan Morrison

Kansas City native Logan Morrison enters free agency coming off the best year of his career in 2017, and the opportunity to sign with his hometown team is something very intriguing to the first baseman.

The eight-year veteran told Jon Morosi and Jim Duquette of MLB Network that it "would be a dream come true" to play for the Kansas City Royals if they came calling this winter.

Morrison, 30, slashed .246/.353/.516 with a career-high 38 home runs, 85 RBIs and 81 walks in 149 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season. He also struck out 149 times, which accounted for nearly 25 percent of his plate appearances.

The lefty bat attended Blue Valley West in suburban Kansas City before moving to New Orleans to finish high school. After graduating, Morrison returned to the area to play baseball at Maple Woods Community College, the same school that produced Albert Pujols.

The Royals might be in the market for a first baseman with the likely departure of incumbent Eric Hosmer in free agency. Morrison earned $2.75 million after incentives while playing on a one-year contract with the Rays last season.

-- Nick Ostiller