Rumor Central: Giants' Jae-gyun Hwang heading back to Korea?

Jae-gyun Hwang's lone season stateside with the San Francisco Giants did not go as planned and the Korean infielder has reportedly decided to return to his home country.

"We are pursuing a contract in Korea for 2018," Hwang's agent, Han Lee, told NBC Sports Bay Area. Hwang elected free agency on Nov. 2.

The Giants signed to Hwang a minor league deal in January with an invitation to spring training, where he hit .333 with five home runs. His early production wasn't enough to warrant an Opening day roster spot and the former Korean Baseball Organization star began the season in Triple-A.

The 30-year-old Hwang hit .285 with 10 home runs in 98 minor league games before a promotion to the big club on June 28. Although Hwang homered in his first MLB game, he mustered just a .154 average without any further long balls over the next month (18 games). San Francisco sent him back down for good at the end of July.

"Jae's first experience with MLB was both unforgettable and disappointing," Lee said. "Being in an unfamiliar environment, there were several challenges that Jae was unaccustomed to."

-- Nick Ostiller