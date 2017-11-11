Rumor Central: Nick Senzel to change position?

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Nick Senzel with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016. The third baseman from the University of Tennessee batted .321/.391/.514 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs in 119 games combined games between high-A Daytona and Double-A Pensacola in 2017.

With Eugenio Suarez manning the hot corner at the big league level, Reds general manager Dick Williams would like get a better look at Senzel at a few other positions. "This is a guy that played shortstop in college, played third base in college, played second base as an amateur," Williams said in an interview with MLB.com. "We think he's clearly athletic enough to go to left field or right field. He's got the bat to do it."

Don't rule out Senzel eventually handling third-base duties since Suarez is a natural shortstop. Expect the 22-year-old to begin next season at Triple-A Louisville. -- Paul Saldaña