Rumor Central: Jay Bruce preferring Texas teams?

In his first taste of free agency, outfielder Jay Bruce might be looking for a homecoming.

Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports that Bruce -- a Texas native -- has interest in signing with the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros, although he is expected to receive interest from several other teams.

Bruce, 30, experienced a resurgence in 2017 after stumbling down the stretch in 2016 following a trade to the New York Mets. He rebounded to the tune of 36 homers in 146 games with the Mets and Cleveland Indians. Bruce could offer teams left-handed power at a corner outfield spot or at first base -- a position he played the most in his career last season.

The Rangers could be a potential destination after getting poor production out of their first basemen and left fielders; Mike Napoli is a free agent following a disappointing season in Arlington. Though the Astros had a historically loaded offense, they got an AL-worst .665 OPS from the DH spot, where Bruce could easily slot in and add more pop to the league's most dangerous attack.

--Sam Henken