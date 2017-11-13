Rumor Central: Giants interested in Jackie Bradley Jr.?

As the San Francisco Giants look to upgrade their outfield this winter, they could target one of the best defenders in the league.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports the Giants have interest in trading for Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., among other options.

Denard Span and Hunter Pence remain entrenched in the Giants' outfield, but they are 33 and 34 years old, respectively. San Francisco outfielders combined to post a .684 OPS last season, the lowest mark in the majors.

Bradley has been streaky as a hitter since making his debut in 2013. A breakout 2016 season resulted in an All-Star appearance, but Bradley regressed in 2017. He still managed a .726 OPS and hit 17 home runs, however.

Bradley's nine defensive runs saved last season tied for third among center fielders.

-- Sam Henken