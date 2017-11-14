Rumor Central: Orioles entertaining offers for Zach Britton?

With the offseason underway, Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton's name is back in the rumor mill.

Reportedly shopped ahead of this year's trade deadline, Britton is once against drawing interest from bullpen-needy teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are two clubs that have both reached out to the O's regarding the left-hander, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Heyman adds that Baltimore is said to be willing to at least listen to offers for the 29-year-old, noting his impending free agency as a reason why. After making $11.4 million last season, Britton will be due a raise in his third year of arbitration before hitting the open market at the end of 2018.

Britton, a Cy Young candidate in 2016, missed a good deal of time this year due to a left forearm strain. In 38 appearances, he posted a 2.89 ERA and struck out 29 in 37 1/3 innings, converting 15 of his 17 save opportunities.

--Kyle Brasseur