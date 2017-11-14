        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Royals eyeing Cameron Maybin?

          Cameron Maybin hit .228 between the Angels and Astros last season. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports
          9:57 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Facing the prospect of replacing Lorenzo Cain in center field, the Kansas City Royals could be targeting another free-agent outfielder.

          Rumor CentralThe Royals have interest in Cameron Maybin, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Maybin hits the market after splitting last season between the Los Angeles Angels and World Series champion Houston Astros.

          Cain is one of several key free agents the Royals could lose this offseason, a list that also includes Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. Over the weekend, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Kansas City will focus on bringing back Hosmer and Moustakas and have "all but given up hope" in a Cain reunion.

          Maybin, 30, would be a cheaper alternative after hitting .228 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 395 at-bats this year.

          -- Kyle Brasseur

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.