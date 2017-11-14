Rumor Central: Royals eyeing Cameron Maybin?

Facing the prospect of replacing Lorenzo Cain in center field, the Kansas City Royals could be targeting another free-agent outfielder.

The Royals have interest in Cameron Maybin, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Maybin hits the market after splitting last season between the Los Angeles Angels and World Series champion Houston Astros.

Cain is one of several key free agents the Royals could lose this offseason, a list that also includes Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. Over the weekend, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Kansas City will focus on bringing back Hosmer and Moustakas and have "all but given up hope" in a Cain reunion.

Maybin, 30, would be a cheaper alternative after hitting .228 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 395 at-bats this year.

-- Kyle Brasseur