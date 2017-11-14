Rumor Central: Angels interested in Logan Morrison?

Looking to upgrade their offense this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels reportedly have their eye on one of the free-agent market's top sluggers.

First baseman Logan Morrison is among the players the Halos have interest in, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Morrison is coming off a career year with the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he hit .246 with 38 home runs and 85 RBIs. The 30-year-old also set career highs in walks and OBP, demonstrating the patience he'd shown as a top prospect years ago.

The Angels currently have C.J. Cron and Luis Valbeuna atop their first-base depth chart, with Albert Pujols seemingly entrenched at designated hitter for the remainder of his career. L.A. first basemen combined to post a .703 OPS last season -- the second-lowest mark in the majors.

ESPN's Keith Law ranked Morrison 11th on his list of the Top 50 free agents .

- Kyle Brasseur