          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Angels interested in Logan Morrison?

          Logan Morrison rebuilt his value with a 38-homer season for the Rays in 2017. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
          10:32 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Looking to upgrade their offense this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels reportedly have their eye on one of the free-agent market's top sluggers.

          Rumor CentralFirst baseman Logan Morrison is among the players the Halos have interest in, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

          Morrison is coming off a career year with the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he hit .246 with 38 home runs and 85 RBIs. The 30-year-old also set career highs in walks and OBP, demonstrating the patience he'd shown as a top prospect years ago.

          The Angels currently have C.J. Cron and Luis Valbeuna atop their first-base depth chart, with Albert Pujols seemingly entrenched at designated hitter for the remainder of his career. L.A. first basemen combined to post a .703 OPS last season -- the second-lowest mark in the majors.

          ESPN's Keith Law ranked Morrison 11th on his list of the Top 50 free agents.

          - Kyle Brasseur

