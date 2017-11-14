Rumor Central: Carlos Santana, Logan Morrison on Red Sox's radar?

With a clear hole at first base this offseason, the Boston Red Sox are considering several of the top available options at the position.

The Red Sox met with the representatives for free agent Logan Morrison on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports. Also on Boston's radar is Carlos Santana, whose agents will meet with the team during the GM meetings this week, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe tweets.

Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski labeled the meetings with Santana and Morrison as "more information [than anything] so far at this time," ESPN's Scott Lauber notes.

Santana and Morrison rank fifth and 11th, respectively, in the Top 50 free agents of ESPN's Keith Law. Between them is former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (seventh), whom the Red Sox have also been linked to.

Santana, who has spent all eight of his major league seasons with the Cleveland Indians, slashed .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs this year. The 31-year-old switch-hitter is known for his patience, leading the league in walks with 113 in 2014. The Indians extended a qualifying offer Santana's way, so signing him will result in the forfeiting of a draft pick.

Morrison is coming off a career year with the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he hit .246 with 38 home runs and 85 RBIs. The 30-year-old also set career highs in walks and OBP.

The Red Sox need a first baseman, with Mitch Moreland hitting the open market this winter. Boston's first basemen posted a .749 OPS last season -- the third-lowest mark in the majors. As a team, the Red Sox hit the fewest home runs in the American League (168).

