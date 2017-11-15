Rumor Central: Dodgers lukewarm on any Giancarlo Stanton deal?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have kicked the tires on Giancarlo Stanton, but “there is little momentum” on any trade talks with the Miami Marlins, tweets Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday that the Dodgers “are in the mix” for Stanton, cautioning that their level of interest in the four-time All-Star was unclear.

The Dodgers seem set with Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor for two outfield starting spots, with Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez and prospect Alex Verdugo in the mix. McCullough says things could change in the Stanton sweepstakes, but nothing appears to be brewing right now.

Stanton is entering the fourth season of a 13-year, $325 million contract that is set to start paying him at least $25 million annually beginning in 2018. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday morning that rival execs are finding the Marlins' prospective asking price in any potential deal "shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality," given the money owed Stanton's way.

The Dodgers would likely be asking the Marlins to pay a substantial portion of Stanton's contract in any deal.

- Doug Mittler