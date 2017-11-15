Rumor Central: Cardinals willing to move outfielders this winter?

The St. Louis Cardinals have a surplus of talented outfielders on their roster, but also have a few promising prospects who appear primed to make their major league debuts.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch said they intend to move some of their outfielders this winter and have started to get a sense of the teams that have “true interest.”

The San Francisco Giants have had discussions with the Cardinals, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are two other teams that have shown a passing interest, per Goold.

Randal Grichuk is one name that consistently pops up, as several teams had their eye on the 26-year-old before the trade deadline this past season. He finished 2017 with 22 home runs, 59 RBIs and a slash line of .238/.285/.473.

-- Josiah Turner