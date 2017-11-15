Rumor Central: Rays renew interest in Jose Bautista?

The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly remain steadfast in their pursuit of Jose Bautista.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Rays have renewed interest in the veteran slugger after the sides also had discussions last winter.

Bautista's agent Jay Alou told Morosi that his client is open to playing different positions, including the corner infield, corner outfield or designated hitter.

The 37-year-old slashed just .203/.308/.366 with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs across 686 plate appearances last season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Bautista's batting average and slugging percentage were his lowest in eight years, although he cranked one more long ball than he did in 2016.

He set Toronto's single-season strikeout record with a career-worst 170 whiffs while playing on a one-year, $18 million contract. The Blue Jays bought out his $17 million option for 2017 at a price of $500,000 last month, making him a free agent.

The Rays finished third in the AL East last season with an 80-82 record.

