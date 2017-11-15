Rumor Central: Orioles eyeing Tyler Chatwood?

After their starters combined to finish with the worst ERA in baseball last season, the Baltimore Orioles will likely be looking to bolster their rotation this winter.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, one name on Baltimore's radar is right-hander Tyler Chatwood.

Chatwood, who turns 28 next month, went 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA across 33 games (25 starts) for the Colorado Rockies last season. However, he compiled a 3.49 ERA away from the hitters' haven that is Coors Field.

Opposing batters saw their OPS against Chatwood drop from .884 in the thin air of Denver to .695 elsewhere.

Chatwood earned $4.4 million last season for the Rockies and owns a career 4.31 ERA over six seasons.

-- Nick Ostiller