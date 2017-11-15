Rumor Central: Could Neil Walker return to Pirates?

As the Pittsburgh Pirates sort out their infield situation for next season, a reunion with one of their most popular players is not out of the question.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Pirates have some interest in veteran free agent Neil Walker.

Walker, 32, batted .265/.362/.439 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs in 111 games last season for the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates selected Walker, a Pittsburgh native, in the first round of the 2004 draft. He went on to play six seasons for the Pirates before they traded him to New York in the winter of 2015.

Signing Walker would help stabilize Pittsburgh's infield, most notably the ongoing legal hurdles that Jung-Ho Kang faces returning to the United States following several DUI arrests in his native South Korea.

Walker, who earned $17.2 million in 2017, owns a career slash line of .272/.341/.437 across nine major league seasons.

Pittsburgh's team OPS ranked 28th in baseball last season and their 151 home runs ranked 29th.

