Rumor Central: Angels preferred destination for Mike Moustakas?

As Mike Moustakas tests free agency for the first time in his career, he could have a homecoming in mind.

Moustakas, an L.A. native, has the Los Angeles Angels No. 1 on his wish list, an MLB insider tells ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Moustakas is one of the top free agents available (No. 13 on Keith Law's Top 50 ) after hitting a franchise-record 38 home runs for the Kansas City Royals last season. The 29-year-old received a qualifying offer from the Royals, so signing him will result in the forfeiting of a draft pick.

As Crasnick notes, the Angels have Luis Valbuena atop their depth chart at third base, though he also played a good deal of first base this year. Valbuena hit .199 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, playing a big part in the Halos' larger issues at the hot corner (.713 OPS, 25th in the majors).

In addition to third base, the Angels could be looking to upgrade at second base this winter. Crasnick reports free agents Neil Walker and Zack Cozart are on the team's list, though Cozart, an All-Star for the first time with the Cincinnati Reds this year, would need to be willing to move off shortstop.