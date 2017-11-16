Rumor Central: Early return for Julio Urias?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have always played things conservatively with prized left-hander Julio Urias, but the 21-year-old might force their hand as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Urias is progressing well in his rehab and could return to the majors as early as May, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports, citing Dodgers officials.

Urias had surgery in late June to get his left anterior capsule repaired, and his initial timetable for recovery was placed at 12-14 months.

At the time, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Urias' recovery should be aided by his youth, and that he expected the former top prospect to return to his accustomed level.

Urias made his major league debut as a 19-year-old in 2016 and impressed with a 3.39 ERA in 77 innings. He made five starts for the Dodgers last season, posting a 5.40 ERA before being sent down to the minors, where the injury occurred.

-- Kyle Brasseur