Rumor Central: Yankees interested in Rangers' Jurickson Profar?

Despite another down season offensively in the major leagues, former Texas Rangers top prospect Jurickson Profar has drawn interest from many teams, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

One of those teams is the New York Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. Sherman notes that the Yankees' excess pitching has caught the eye of the Rangers.

Profar, 24, was once the game's No. 1 prospect but battled several major injuries on his way to consistent playing time in the majors. He showed flashes of his potential with the club in 2016 but struggled out of the gate this year (.135 batting average in April), resulting in a demotion to the minors. Despite performing well with Triple-A Round Rock (.287 average), Profar was never called back up after a two-game stint in July. Grant noted in August that Profar was reportedly frustrated that the Rangers didn't trade him ahead of the July 31 deadline.

While the Yankees have no dire need for infielders, Profar represents a buy-low candidate for the team -- a view the rest of the league likely shares. Sherman writes that New York is looking to make a move ahead of Monday's deadline to set 40-man rosters for the Rule 5 draft, but Grant indicates Texas isn't in any rush to part ways with Profar.

Profar will be due a raise this offseason via arbitration from the $1.05 million he made in 2017 and is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

