Rumor Central: Rangers to extend GM Jon Daniels?

After becoming the youngest general manager in baseball 12 years ago, Jon Daniels of the Texas Rangers will reportedly remain in his role for the foreseeable future.

According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Rangers are planning to offer a contract extension to their now 40-year-old GM and president of baseball operations.

Daniels "isn't going anywhere" as he enters the final season of his contract, per Wilson, and he might already be discussing a new deal with Texas.

The Rangers have won at least 87 games in six of the past nine seasons, with only two losing records during that span (including this past season's 78-84 finish). Texas also went to back-to-back World Series under Daniels in 2010-11.

Some successful moves that Daniels has made over the years include acquiring Elvis Andrus, Cole Hamels, Neftali Feliz and Jarrod Saltalamacchia in trades as well as signing Adrian Beltre and Yu Darvish.

