Rumor Central: Astros considering long-term extension for A.J. Hinch?

A.J. Hinch led the Houston Astros to their first-ever World Series title in 2017, and the franchise is hoping to keep its manager around for the foreseeable future.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the defending champions are "strongly considering an effort to lock [Hinch] up long-term."

The 43-year-old is under contract through 2018 with an option for 2019, per Heyman.

“I’ve learned one thing in baseball and that is that we are always interested in keeping our best talents,” Astros owner Jim Crane told Heyman.

"We think very highly of A.J. Everything’s in sync. Everything’s working. He communicates well with the players. He’s a smart guy, inclusive and has experience beyond his years.”

Hinch placed third in American League Manager of the Year Award voting this past season.

-- Nick Ostiller