        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Astros considering long-term extension for A.J. Hinch?

          Houston is reportedly looking to lock up manager A.J. Hinch after he led the Astros to a World Series title in 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
          5:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A.J. Hinch led the Houston Astros to their first-ever World Series title in 2017, and the franchise is hoping to keep its manager around for the foreseeable future.

          Rumor CentralAccording to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the defending champions are "strongly considering an effort to lock [Hinch] up long-term."

          The 43-year-old is under contract through 2018 with an option for 2019, per Heyman.

          “I’ve learned one thing in baseball and that is that we are always interested in keeping our best talents,” Astros owner Jim Crane told Heyman.

          "We think very highly of A.J. Everything’s in sync. Everything’s working. He communicates well with the players. He’s a smart guy, inclusive and has experience beyond his years.”

          Hinch placed third in American League Manager of the Year Award voting this past season.

          -- Nick Ostiller

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.