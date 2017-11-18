Rumor Central: Giants discussing J.D. Martinez in free agency?

As the San Francisco Giants attempt to rebound from a disastrous 2017, one name on their free agency radar is J.D. Martinez.

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants "have had discussions" regarding the veteran slugger.

While it's unclear if San Francisco actually has sat down with Martinez's agent, Scott Boras, Shea notes that the Giants are considering various options to improve an offense that ranked dead last in home runs and OPS last season.

Martinez, 30, slashed .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. He really turned it on following his trade to Arizona, batting .302 with 29 homers, 65 RBIs and a 1.107 OPS across 62 games in the National League.

Martinez's .690 slugging percentage was the best in baseball.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported earlier this month that Boras seeks a contract in the $200 million range for Martinez. Bob Nightengale of USA Today later specified that the desired length of such a deal is seven years.

That's less than the $295 million over the next decade still owed to Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, another reported target of the Giants this winter.

