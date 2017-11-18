Rumor Central: Athletics eyeing White Sox OF Avisail Garcia as trade target?

The Oakland Athletics don't appear to be done working the phones after trading away Ryon Healy earlier this week.

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's have interest in Avisail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox.

Garcia, 26, is coming off a breakout season in which he slashed .330/.380/.506 with 18 home runs and 80 RBIs in 136 games while earning the first All-Star selection of his six-year career.

The outfielder represents the type of right-handed bat the A's are seeking as they plan to move Khris Davis into more of a designated hitter role, per Shea.

Garcia, who is under team control through 2019, is due for a raise this winter after earning $3 million last season. White Sox GM Rick Hahn is willing to move Garcia, according to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune.

"If there's an opportunity to put us in a better position long term, we'll certainly fully explore it," Hahn said, per Kuc. "Everything is in play."

Oakland finished last in the AL West this past season with a 75-87 record.

-- Nick Ostiller