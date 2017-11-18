Rumor Central: Diamondbacks open to bringing back Fernando Rodney?

Entrusting a 40-year-old pitcher to close games last season wasn't always smooth sailing, but the Arizona Diamondbacks liked enough of what they saw from Fernando Rodney in 2017.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Diamondbacks are open to bringing back the free-agent righty this winter.

"He did a great job for us," Arizona GM Mike Hazen told Heyman at the recent general managers meetings in Orlando.

Rodney, who will be 41 by the time next season rolls around, allowed 14 earned runs across 54 1/3 innings for a 2.32 ERA as the Diamondbacks reached the NLDS. Between May 26 and July 2, he tossed 10 2/3 hitless frames while striking out 16 in what was essentially a no-hitter for the month of June.

Overall, the veteran converted 39 of his 45 save chances on a salary that amounted to $4 million with incentives.

-- Nick Ostiller