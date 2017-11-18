Rumor Central: Alex Cobb drawing interest from Orioles?

After declining a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer from the Tampa Bay Rays, pitcher Alex Cobb recently became a free agent and already is drawing interest from another AL East team.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Baltimore Orioles are eyeing the right-hander as they look to bolster a starting rotation that finished with the worst ERA in baseball last season.

Cobb, 30, went 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA and 128/44 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 179 1/3 innings (29 starts) last season for Tampa Bay -- his first full year since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He has allowed 2.6 walks per nine innings throughout his six-year career, and the Orioles surrendered the second-most walks in the American League last season.

Cobb is familiar with the AL East, and has found some success against the division's top teams at their home stadiums. He owns a 5-1 record with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts at Fenway Park and is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in five starts at Yankee Stadium.

Cobb earned $4.2 million last season with the Rays.

-- Nick Ostiller