          Rumor Central: Robbie Ross Jr. on Blue Jays' radar?

          Toronto is reportedly interested in former Red Sox reliever Robbie Ross Jr. Photo by Chris LaFrance/Icon Sportswire
          1:21 AM ET
          As the Toronto Blue Jays look to add a left-handed bullpen arm this winter, they have reportedly been eyeing a former division rival.

          Rumor CentralAccording to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays are showing interest in former Boston Red Sox reliever Robbie Ross Jr.

          Injuries limited the 28-year-old to just eight appearances for Boston in 2017, but he has held opposing lefties to a .255 average across 266 major league games dating back to 2012. Ross owns a career 3.92 ERA.

          After landing on the disabled list midseason with elbow inflammation, Ross underwent back surgery in late August while finishing up a one-year contract worth $1.825 million. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

          The Blue Jays' bullpen combined for a 4.21 ERA last season, which ranked 15th in baseball.

          -- Nick Ostiller

