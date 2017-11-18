Rumor Central: Robbie Ross Jr. on Blue Jays' radar?

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to add a left-handed bullpen arm this winter, they have reportedly been eyeing a former division rival.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays are showing interest in former Boston Red Sox reliever Robbie Ross Jr.

Injuries limited the 28-year-old to just eight appearances for Boston in 2017, but he has held opposing lefties to a .255 average across 266 major league games dating back to 2012. Ross owns a career 3.92 ERA.

After landing on the disabled list midseason with elbow inflammation, Ross underwent back surgery in late August. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

The Blue Jays' bullpen combined for a 4.21 ERA last season, which ranked 15th in baseball.

-- Nick Ostiller