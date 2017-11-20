Rumor Central: Orioles showing interest in Lance Lynn?

The Baltimore Orioles, in need of rotation help, are interested in free-agent right-hander Lance Lynn, sources tell MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Lynn became a free agent after rejecting a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer from the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 33 starts -- tied with Gerrit Cole, Dan Straily and Zach Davies for the most in the National League -- this past season. He missed all of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Minus 2016, Lynn has thrown at least 175 innings in every season since 2012.

Although Lynn would be a durable boost to the O's rotation, they are believed to be more interested in fellow free-agent righty Alex Cobb, given his experience in the AL East. Cobb, 30, turned down the Tampa Bay Rays' qualifying offer on Thursday.

-- Alex Tekip